Colorado State Fair teaches fairgoers about local agriculture

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is one of the oldest and longest running traditions in the state. For 150 years now, the main goal has been celebrating Colorado heritage and its agriculture roots.

There are plenty of exhibits and museums learn more from. The Colorado Proud Farm Trail is where kids and adults can learn more about agriculture in our state. There's also an exhibit featuring old school tractors, and showing the history of how far equipment on the farm has come.

Bob Drake owns old tractors and has been part of the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers for more than 20 years. The exhibit is just outside of the sheep and swine barn, and also includes tractors owned by members in the Front Range Antique Power Association

“We’ve just got the old tractors and engines and equipment,” said Drake. “It’s just basically showing what people used to use, preserving, restoring it and keeping them going as much as possible.”

Their motto is preserving the past to show the future, as they're teaching the younger generation about some of the oldest tractors.

“The young kids, and all their eyes sparkle, and that's kind of what keeps me going with it,” said Drake.

You can also learn more about agriculture and livestock at the Colorado Proud Farm Trail, which is located in the Agriculture Pavilion.

“We have a bunch of animals and exhibits so that they can see how food gets from the farm to the table,” said Abby Perez.

Perez is in FFA and is one of the young adults to teach people about the importance of local agriculture, and how it provides food to homes across southern Colorado.

“I love agriculture because it feeds the world. So we're trying to get more people involved so that they can understand fully how they're getting their food from the grocery stores,” said Perez.

It's an interactive exhibit also teaching you about the state's agriculture economic impact, animals on the farm, processes on the farm, and different types of soil.

Both of the exhibits are open all day, every day until Monday when the fair ends.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.