Colorado State Fair Parade returning this year

A Pueblo tradition is rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 22, 2021
The Colorado State Fair Parade will be back this year after being canceled for the first time last year.

Organizers say more than 40 floats have already signed up.

"We absolutely love putting on a parade. We love the bands, we love the kids, we love everything that happens and it is such an uplifting event for Pueblo and for the state. So last year was so sad to us," Steve Shirley said.

The parade will happen on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. The route will go from Union and B Street to Main and 8th in downtown Pueblo.

If you would like to participate, visit the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

