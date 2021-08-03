Colorado State Fair less than a month away while COVID-19 cases rise

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair kicks off on August 27, but workers are there every day now preparing for the big event.

“We’re really excited to actually be this close to the State Fair, and as of right now with health protocols, we’re actually able to plan for the full fair,” said Scott Stoller, the General Manager of the fair.

Stoller says it is almost strange for he and his team to admit that the fair is so close, since the venue has not had the proper event since 2019. However, he says that are ready for any changes that may come.

“Covid since March of 2020 has been the ever moving ball, so we keep our eye on the ball and ya know we’re always prepared to be where we need to be day of an event.”

COVID-19 cases across Colorado have slowly risen since roughly the end of June along with hospitalizations, and the Delta Variant continues posing questions the health officials and the public.

However, the Pueblo County Health Department says right now there are "no restrictions" when it comes to the state fair, but they are willing to change the if need be. They, and Stoller, recommend that unvaccinated visitors where masks.

One woman in Pueblo says "stay your distance and make sure that you’re sanitizing properly and I think that we’ll all be good as long as we stay our distance," noting how excited her young son is to ride on the carnival rides.

Stoller says the entertainment acts will be the same as who was scheduled to attend in 2020 and says tickets are selling fast.

The City of Pueblo's Code Enforcement also told News 5 that they will begin cracking down on lawns in the Bessemer area this week.

They say that weeds over 10 inches tall are a violation and need to be taken care of, saying "The State Fair is the premier event in Pueblo and we would like our City to look good and be welcoming to it’s guests!".

Stoller also mentioned that the organization is actively hiring for more help to make this year's State Fair possible, so if interested in work, apply here.