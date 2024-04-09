Colorado State Fair hosts a second flash sale for admission tickets Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair is hosting another flash sale of admission tickets to the State Fair following the success of their April 2 Flash Sale.

The flash sales are something the Colorado State Fair has seen major success with in the past.

Beginning in 2022, the Colorado State Fair came up with the idea to have a flash sale where they would offer extremely discounted admission tickets to the State Fair. This event saw them sell 26,000 tickets in its inaugural year.

After word of the event caught wind, the next year, 2023, in the same period, more than 66,000 tickets were sold, a number that is hard to scoff at.

This year, however, there was a cap on the total amount of tickets that will be sold in this flash sale on April 2 that was capped at 50,000 tickets. Now the Colorado State Fair says it has 25,000 tickets on sale until supplies last.

Click here to get tickets.

The Colorado State Fair is a staple in the Pueblo Community and welcomes the diversity of the state's agriculture, industry, and culture into one convenient location.

WATCH: Colorado State Fair's 2023 Junior Livestock Show

The 2024 Colorado State Fair will take place from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, and the theme of the year is Colorful Colorado.

