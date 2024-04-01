Colorado State Fair hosting flash sale for admission tickets Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair is hosting another flash sale of admission tickets to the State Fair following the success of the event over the past two years.

Beginning in 2022, the Colorado State Fair came up with the idea to have a flash sale where they would offer extremely discounted admission tickets to the State Fair. This event saw them sell 26,000 tickets in its inaugural year.

After word of the event caught wind, the next year, 2023, in the same period, more than 66,000 tickets were sold, a number that is hard to scoff at. Tickets will be sold here.

This year, however, there is a cap on the total amount of tickets that will be sold in this flash sale.

The sale will begin on Apr. 2, at 10:00 a.m. and will last until noon, or until 50,000 tickets are sold, whichever comes first.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the fair at heavily discounted tickets,” said Scott Stoller, State Fair General Manager. “And it’s a great chance to see all the agriculture, food, arts, and other items that make Colorado our home and such a diverse place to live.”

The Colorado State Fair is a staple in the Pueblo Community and welcomes the diversity of the state's agriculture, industry, and culture into one convenient location.

The 2024 Colorado State Fair will take place from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, and the theme of the year is Colorful Colorado.

