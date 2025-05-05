Colorado State Fair hosting flash sale for admission tickets on Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair is hosting another flash sale of admission tickets to the State Fair following the success of the event over the previous years

Beginning in 2022, the Colorado State Fair came up with the idea to have a flash sale where they would offer extremely discounted admission tickets to the State Fair. This event saw them sell 26,000 tickets in its inaugural year.

After word of the event caught wind, the next year, 2023, in the same period, more than 66,000 tickets were sold, a number that is hard to scoff at.

This year, however, there is a cap on the total amount of tickets that will be sold in this flash sale at total of 50,000.

The sale began Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. and will run until Noon.

Get your tickets here.

