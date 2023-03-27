Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado State Fair holds a flash ticket sale Monday morning!

Colorado State Fair
Nick Chamberlin
Colorado State Fair
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 12:46:45-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado State Fair held a flash ticket sale Monday morning!

General admission tickets are available for $1.51 currently! This is to celebrate 151 days until the 151st Colorado State Fair.

You can purchase discounted tickets here until 12:31 p.m. Monday.

The 2023 Colorado State Fair will occur over 11 days from August 25 to September 4, 2023. This year’s State Fair theme is “Mountains of Fun.”

We can't wait to see you there!
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards