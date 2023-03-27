Colorado State Fair: Gabriel Iglesias, Lil Jon, and Lady A announced as 2023 headliners

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado State Fair announced the 2023 headlining entertainment Monday.

This year's lineup will include country group Lady A formerly known as Lady Antebellum, hip-hop, and rap artist Lil Jon, and finally comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Tickets for the 2023 Colorado State Fair are already on sale for $9 until August 24th, pricing climbs to $15 at the gate starting August 25th.

Entertainment tickets for Lil Jon and Gabriel Iglesias will go on sale Friday, March 31st according to the fair.

The lineup dates are below:

August 31st, 7:00 p.m. - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

September 1st, 7:00 p.m. - Lady A with special guest Alex & Kat

September 2nd, 7:00 p.m. - Lil Jon

Tickets can be found here.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Colorado State Fair held a flash ticket sale Monday morning!

General admission tickets are available for $1.51 currently! This is to celebrate 151 days until the 151st Colorado State Fair.

You can purchase discounted tickets here until 12:31 p.m. Monday.

The 2023 Colorado State Fair will occur over 11 days from August 25 to September 4, 2023. This year’s State Fair theme is “Mountains of Fun.”

We can't wait to see you there!

____

