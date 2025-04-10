Colorado State Fair Concert Tickets go on sale, with Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias and Flo Rida headlining

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is coming back to Pueblo this summer with a new lineup. While tickets for the fair haven't gone on sale, tickets for this year's concerts have!
You can find the list below of concerts and shows that the state fair is hosting this year:
- PRCA Rodeo with Cooper Alan
- August 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets purchased between March 18 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission
- Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions
- PRCA Rodeo with Clay Walker
- August 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.
- Tickets purchased between March 18 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission
- Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions
- GABRIEL "FLUFFY" IGLESIAS LIVE
- August 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets purchased between April 7 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission
- Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions
- PRCA Rodeo
- August 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets DO NOT include gate admission, but gate admission for ages 13 and over can be purchased at a discount until midnight on August 21
- Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions
- Flo Rida
- August 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
- Tickets purchased between April 8 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission
- Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions
If you choose the Print At Home or Mobile Ticket Delivery option when purchasing tickets, you'll receive your ticket in your email three days before the performance.
To read more about each performance, visit the Colorado State Fair's ticket website.
