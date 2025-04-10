Colorado State Fair Concert Tickets go on sale, with Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias and Flo Rida headlining

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is coming back to Pueblo this summer with a new lineup. While tickets for the fair haven't gone on sale, tickets for this year's concerts have!

You can find the list below of concerts and shows that the state fair is hosting this year:



PRCA Rodeo with Cooper Alan

August 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets purchased between March 18 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions

PRCA Rodeo with Clay Walker

August 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Tickets purchased between March 18 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions

PRCA Rodeo with Clay Walker

August 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Tickets purchased between March 18 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions

GABRIEL "FLUFFY" IGLESIAS LIVE

August 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets purchased between April 7 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions

PRCA Rodeo

August 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets DO NOT include gate admission, but gate admission for ages 13 and over can be purchased at a discount until midnight on August 21 Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions

Flo Rida

August 29, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets purchased between April 8 and midnight on August 21 will include fair admission Tickets purchased from August 22 through September 1 will require a separate purchase of fair admissions





If you choose the Print At Home or Mobile Ticket Delivery option when purchasing tickets, you'll receive your ticket in your email three days before the performance.

To read more about each performance, visit the Colorado State Fair's ticket website.





Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again. Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.