Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado State Capitol given the all-clear after bomb threat prompts evacuation

CSP: No threat was found inside building
Colorado releases rules for 4 days of paid sick leave for people in certain industries to be tested for COVID-19
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, the gold-covered dome on the state Capitol shines in the late afternoon sun in downtown Denver. Democrats buoyed by a wave of anti-Trump political activism are not only trying to wrest control of some legislatures from Republicans in the 2018 election, they're also striving to tighten their hold in states where they already have an edge, or where control is split, to pass legislation ranging from gun control, to taxation to health care. In Colorado and New York, Democrats hope to win one more seat in each state senate to gain control of both legislatures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado releases rules for 4 days of paid sick leave for people in certain industries to be tested for COVID-19
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 19:30:02-04

DENVER – A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Colorado State Capitol for more than an hour early Wednesday afternoon before state patrol gave the all-clear following a complete sweep of the whole building.

The evacuation of the building started at around 12:30 p.m. and was done "out of an abundance of caution" by the Colorado State Patrol as security personnel worked to determine if the threat was credible.

It's unclear how the threat came in, state patrol said, adding the threat was received from another agency.

Dogs and security swept the building but no found no threat. The building was clear for reentry by about 1:45 p.m.

Colorado State Capitol given the all-clear after bomb threat prompts evacuation

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation