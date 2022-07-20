Colorado State Capitol given the all-clear after bomb threat prompts evacuation

DENVER – A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Colorado State Capitol for more than an hour early Wednesday afternoon before state patrol gave the all-clear following a complete sweep of the whole building.

The evacuation of the building started at around 12:30 p.m. and was done "out of an abundance of caution" by the Colorado State Patrol as security personnel worked to determine if the threat was credible.

It's unclear how the threat came in, state patrol said, adding the threat was received from another agency.

Dogs and security swept the building but no found no threat. The building was clear for reentry by about 1:45 p.m.