Colorado Springs Youth Sports registration opens Wednesday, free registration for some

COLORADO SPRINGS — Registration for youth sports opens Wednesday, and this year, the city is offering hundreds of families the opportunity to play for free.

For the first 180 kids who register in the Pre-K through 2nd grade for spring soccer, the usual $86 fee will be waived. And the first 150 to sign up for summer t-ball get to do so for free.

But registration for t-ball won't open until February 24th. This is all thanks to a partnership with Olympic City USA to get more kids to take part in city youth sports leagues.

The free fee program started 4 years ago but again it is first come first serve. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Click here to get started.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.