Colorado Springs Wrestling raising money for Headlocks for Hospice

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Wrestling is getting ready this morning for their big annual “Headlocks for Hospice” charity telethon wrestling event.

Last year Colorado Springs Wrestling was able to raise 7,000 dollars for “Headlocks for Hospice,” and this year they’re hoping to double that amount with a grand goal of 14,000 dollars.

Today is the organization’s second annual charity telethon event and the money is specifically being raised for Sangre De Cristo Community Care, Non-Profit Organization right here in Southern Colorado. Randy Rude, the CEO of Colorado Springs Wrestling says they chose this charity because it puts charity money back into our Southern Colorado Community.

“Hospice has been really near and dear to my heart for an extremely long time, especially, Sangre De Cristo Community Care. I worked there for three years and I helped hundreds and hundreds of families when I was there. And wrestling has been part of my life for as far back as I ca remember so why wouldn’t I take the two things that I love and combine them to make this wonderful event that we have called “Headlocks for Hospice," said Rude.

Today’s events will kick off at noon with a presentation, but the actual professional wrestling event will start at 4 p.m. at Sunshine Studios.

