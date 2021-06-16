Colorado Springs working to stabilize bank along Monument Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise is working to stabilize a 30-foot embankment along Monument Creek.

The project involves placing boulder and cement along the edge of the creek to reinforce the bank.

City officials said the work is necessary to mitigate erosion along the east side of the creek, which threatens a nearby property. It will also help to reduce the amount of sediment and debris flowing downstream.

"We don't want it to fail, especially if we're going to spend a million dollars of fee payer money to fix it. We don't want to see that fail, so it's a sturdy and resilient treatment and it's something we've put in place in other areas so we're pretty confident," Richard Mulledy, Stormwater Enterprise Manager said.

Crews have been working for about a month and the project is expected to be finished within the next three weeks.