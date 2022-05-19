Colorado Springs woman charged with stealing $240K from Medicaid in fraudulent billing

DENVER — A Colorado Springs woman has been charged with stealing $240,000 from Medicaid through fraudulent billing.

The Colorado Department of Law filed charges against Martha Sutherland, operator of Front Range Mental Health and Summit Assessments in Colorado Springs.

An investigation by the department's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that between Aug. 25, 2017, and Feb. 26, 2021, Sutherland routinely filed claims and received Medicaid reimbursement for pre-bariatric surgery mental health assessments that were never provided.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Sutherland also billed for the same services multiple times.

The value of the theft totaled $240,00.

Sutherland is charged with theft, which is a class three felony, and cybercrime, which is a class four felony.

“Medicaid provides essential health care services for many of our state’s most vulnerable residents,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “We will hold accountable those who would take advantage of this system for their own gain and, in turn, take resources away from those in need.”

To report potential Medicaid fraud, click here [r20.rs6.net] or call (720) 508-6696.

