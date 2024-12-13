Colorado Springs will host the 2025 US Figure Skating Synchronized Skating National Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Exciting news for figure skating fans in southern Colorado!

The 2025 US Figure Skating Synchronized Skating National Championships will be hosted at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The championships will be hosted from February 26 through March 1, 2025.

To celebrate World Ice Skating Day, the US Figure Skating team wanted to announce a special offer for Colorado residents who are looking to attend the event.

You can use the promo code SYNCHROCO to get single-day tickets for $25 each for Friday, February 28, and Saturday, March 1.

The event will host 90 synchronized skating teams from across the nation, competing for gold medals in eight divisions.

It will be the final U.S. qualifier for the 2025 World Championship Team.





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.