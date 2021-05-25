Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast set for June 16

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another popular event is making a comeback this Summer.

The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will take place on June 16 in downtown Colorado Springs.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The community is invited to come out and support the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and help raise money for local military families.

For just $5, you'll get a hot breakfast, and kids under five eat free.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders will be at the event and there will also be activities for the kids.