Colorado Springs wants input on design of a new park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting citizens to help in shaping the future of Coleman Community Park this Thursday.

From 5:30 - 7:00 pm this Thursday, September 29th, the city will be hosting a community forum centered around input for the new design of the park.

Coleman Park is currently a 70-acre undeveloped plot of land located on the east side of Colorado Springs. The future park location is near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road.

The meeting will help provide input for the master design plan, while also taking a look at the results of the first community survey about the park.

The park itself is looking to have three focus areas around its master plan. One of the goals is to create an action sports hub, while integrating Sand Creek and nature, and finally community park amenities.

This will mark the second meeting for input out of the three scheduled and will be taking place at Sand Creek High School in the second-floor library.

Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ColemanPark for more information and to sign up for project updates.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.