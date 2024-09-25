Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, Sep 28, loved ones, caregivers, and supporters of Coloradoans living with Alzheimer's will gather for the Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The Colorado Springs walk will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

In order to register, volunteer, or make a donation, visit the Alzheimer's Association website.

The Colorado Springs walk has a fundraising goal of $320,700 to raise money to provide resources to families and support research to find a cure.

The proceeds from the walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado. This money allows the organization to continue to provide information, programs, and services for those who receive an Alzheimer's diagnosis as well as their families.

All of those services are provided at no charge to these families.

Walks also support the research to find a cure. The Alzheimer's Association is the leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer's research. It currently funds 1,110 projects with over $430 million across 56 countries.

