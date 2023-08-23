Colorado Springs voters to decide if millions of dollars will go toward new training facility for police

COLORADO SPRINGS — In November, Colorado Springs voters will be asked if the city can retain and spend $4.75 million dollars in excess tax revenues to build a new training facility for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It comes after Colorado Springs City Council approved a TABOR retention referral which will appear on November's ballot. On Tuesday, it passed on a 7 to 1 vote.

Council members said they want the voters to decide what the future will look like for the police training facility, and if the excess tax funds will go toward the project.

“It’s not up to the council to deny you all the right to vote,” said Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, District 4.

Chief Vasquez says a new training facility is needed. The current building is about 32,000 square feet and needs $4 million in repairs. Chief Vasquez said they need double the size of a facility, and they’ve outgrown the building.

“We’re right now having to change classrooms and reconfigure classrooms, said Chief Vasquez. “So our ability to utilize a larger facility, to bring in more technology, and to allow space for them to be able to do things indoors. We’re having to move recruits outdoors to do some training and move them to other buildings.”

Chief Vasquez says the department is also short about 80 officers right now, and the current facility is too small to have two academies running at the same time. Continuous academies will begin in October, which are expected to help address police shortages. Chief Vasquez added, response times are also impacted when they are down that many officers.

“Not only is our city like every other city in the country, we're seeing crime, but we're also in a situation where we're growing very, very fast and so our need to be able to meet those needs with this Academy helps us do that,” said Chief Vasquez.

More than a dozen people also spoke during public comment before the vote, including those against the TABOR retention referral like Chauncy Johnson.

Johnson said the money could be used for other things, like helping the homeless community and more support for mental health.

“We also want to express that there needs to be options talked about. Public safety, it also doesn't just look like enforcement, or having the police around, it looks like making sure that you have a house around your home, ensuring that you have a roof over your head and clothes on your back,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he’s seen a show of support from others opposing the TABOR retention question. He also got 3,500 people to sign a petition against the question too.

If Colorado Springs voters reject the question in November, the city will refund excess tax revenues to Colorado Springs Utilities customers. The refund would be about $21 dollars per customer.

“We do understand the $21 It's a lot to some people, especially when we know housing prices and everything is skyrocketing,” said Johnson. “I understand that they're not technically taxing someone, but if you're asking someone to fit the bill for something, and they're keeping it, I would say that's taxation.”

“I think voters are frustrated with government's unwillingness to simply give them back their money that they overpay,” said Councilman Dave Donelson, the only council member who opposed the resolution. “Although I will very much support what is shown, that we need to do to properly train our police force.”

The project is expected to cost about $39 to $45 million dollars.

