Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade returns to Tejon street on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The annual Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade will be returning downtown on Saturday, November 5th.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 am and is free and open to the public.

Road closures will be in effect at a variety of locations downtown for the parade from 7 am to noon Saturday for the event.

Tejon Street from Cache la Poudre Street to Cimarron Street

The following will be closed between Cascade and Nevada Avenues. Dale Street, Monument Street, Willamette Street, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Platte Avenue, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue, Vermijo Avenue, and Costilla Street.

