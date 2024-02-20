COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ very own Switchbacks FC have released their 2024 promotional schedule.

The promotional schedule will see an event and theme tied to each home game the Switchbacks play this season.

After playing each evening home game, the Switchbacks will show their flare for the dramatic with firework displays set to light up the night sky.

The Switchbacks season will start off with their home opener against Detroit City FC.

The game will look very Irish in nature as the theme will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Sunbelt, the title sponsor of the Switchbacks, will be giving away free Switchback shirts during the festivities as well.

Although inclined to celebrate each game, this year in particular will be extra special for the Switchbacks and their community as it is the 10 year anniversary of the team.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Switchbacks, in partnership with Capelli Sport will be hosting a 10th season scarf day on April 20.

With some of the returning favorite theme nights and the inclusion of several new themed nights, alongside the tenth anniversary of the club, there is a lot to celebrate this year for the fans of the Switchbacks.

The full Switchbacks FC schedule can be found here.

____

