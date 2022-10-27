Colorado Springs Utility Crews responding to a power outage affecting more than 1800

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage Thursday afternoon affected more than 1800 people.

At this time Colorado Springs Utilities does not know what has caused the outage but has crews investigating.

The outage affects an area between N. Powers Boulevard to Marksheffel Road and Carefree Circle to Barnes Road.

Crews are responding to an electric outage between N. Powers Boulevard to Marksheffel Road and Carefree Circle to Barnes Road affecting more than 1,800 customers. Cause is under investigation. Estimated restoration is 1-4 hours. Check https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa for updates. pic.twitter.com/sD2OSAYAsb — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 27, 2022

Springs Utilities estimates that all power should be restored within 1-4 hours.

