Colorado Springs Utility Crews responding to a power outage affecting more than 1800

Colorado Springs Utilities
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 27, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage Thursday afternoon affected more than 1800 people.

At this time Colorado Springs Utilities does not know what has caused the outage but has crews investigating.

The outage affects an area between N. Powers Boulevard to Marksheffel Road and Carefree Circle to Barnes Road.

Springs Utilities estimates that all power should be restored within 1-4 hours.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update you as information comes in.

