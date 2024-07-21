Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Utilities works to restore power in Widefield-Security

Security-Widefield power outage.jpeg
Colorado Springs Utilities
Security-Widefield power outage.jpeg
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 21, 2024

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Colorado Springs Utilities is currently working to restore power to approximately 1,851 customers in the Security-Widefield area.

CSU is asking the public to please drive with caution and treat any dark intersections as a 4-way stop.
___



What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado

If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way.

The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App