Colorado Springs Utilities restores power after squirrel disrupts power

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 18:33:36-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Utilities restored power to 3,300+ customers in the area of Nevada Avenue from Boulder Street to Fillmore Street.

The department said a squirrel came in contact with their equipment and crews were able to repair the system.

In a social media post, the department says to treat any dark intersection as a four-way stop.

