Colorado Springs Utilities restores power after squirrel disrupts power

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Utilities restored power to 3,300+ customers in the area of Nevada Avenue from Boulder Street to Fillmore Street.

The department said a squirrel came in contact with their equipment and crews were able to repair the system.

In a social media post, the department says to treat any dark intersection as a four-way stop.

