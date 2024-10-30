Colorado Springs Utilities working to restore power to 400+ customers

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

As of 2:00 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities has restored power to a majority of the impacted customers. Around 400 customers still remain without power.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working to restore power to over 1,500 customers near Peterson Air Force Base.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

Expect traffic lights in the area to be out and treat all intersections without power as a four-way stop.

This article will be updated once power is restored.

To see if power is out in your area, check the CSU Outage Map.

