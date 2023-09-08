Colorado Springs Utilities water tank construction halted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Construction for a new water tank in Colorado Springs has halted after a stop work order was given from the city. Colorado Springs Utilities originally said the new water tank would be 40-45 feet tall. Instead, the tank was built to be 60 feet tall.

In part of a statement sent to News5, Colorado Springs Utilities said, "The design of the new tank resulted in a taller overall finished structure that maintains an elevation to support necessary water pressure. Unfortunately, we failed to communicate the accurate height to the neighborhood in a timely manner. The correct tank dimensions have been filed in an amended development plan submitted to City Planning on July 18, which follows the City’s process for approval".

Larry Starr lives right behind the new tank in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood. He says originally, he was in support of the new water tank as it was approved by the city. But he was disappointed to watch construction grow taller and taller over time.

"My reaction to that was one of complete and utter surprise," said Starr. "This is a situation where something landed in my backyard and went out of control".

The new water tank will be built next to an older one that Utilities says is in need of an upgrade. The older water tower is 40 feet tall.

"Colorado Springs Utilities said right up until they couldn't say it anymore that the tank would be like the existing tank of similar height and that they would be putting trees around it," continued Starr. "It's not landscape-able at 60 feet".

As of now, the city has submitted an amended development plan to the Zoning and Planning Committee. If approved, it will head to City Council for the final word moving forward.

