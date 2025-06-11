Colorado Springs Utilities to host virtual meeting for the North Slope Recreation Area

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) wants community feedback to "understand public access needs for existing" recreation areas, while also protecting the watershed at the North Slope Recreation Area (NSRA).

The NSRA is 2,660 acres of "forested watershed land, including Crystal Creek, North Catamount, and South Catamount Reservoirs."

It's been used for recreation since 1967, officially opening in 1992 with collaboration from Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services.

CSU has released a public survey to determine the impacts that recreation has had on the three drinking reservoirs within the NSRA.

You can fill out the survey here.

CSU says that there's been an increased interest in recreation in the area, and currently, NSRA offers "hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and non-motorized boating."

This year, they hope to create a "comprehensive recreation plan" that will maintain a balance between recreation and protection of the area.

There will also be a virtual meeting for the public to attend on Thursday, June 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can register for the meeting here.

According to CSU, the impact study will review the following:



Existing public recreation, infrastructure protections, security, and public safety.

Alternatives to manage and mitigate the impact of recreation to protect the water supply.

Staff and resources to manage and monitor the reservoirs and watershed land.

Public policy governing recommendations.

Costs to manage recreation activities.

After planning, CSU will review policy change recommendations and present them to the Utilities Board and the Colorado Springs City Council for implementation in late 2025-2026.

