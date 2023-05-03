Colorado Springs Utilities to host sustainable energy plan meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) plans on hosting a public meeting to discuss changes to its sustainable energy plan on Monday, May 8. The meeting will be from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the Regional Building Department.

CSU will provide a presentation on the existing sustainable energy plan, required updates, and an overview of legislation that is impacting planning. The company announced in a press release on Tuesday, May 2, that it plans to discuss the clean heat plan.

Currently, the company is aiming to cut its carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, and 90% by 2050. CSU also plans to retire all coal-powered energy generation by 2030.

The clean heat plan sets a number of guidelines for how gas distributors in Colorado will meet a 4% reduction below 2015 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission levels by 2025 and 22% below 2015 GHG emission levels by 2030.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register for the event before Friday, May 5.

