Colorado Springs Utilities to host a public information meeting on demolition of Drake Power Plant Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities will be hosting a public information meeting on Tuesday regarding the demolition of the Martin Drake Power Plant.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18th from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center. Pre-registration is required to ensure enough seating and attendees are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is expected to include a presentation regarding the demolition process and will also allow for a question-and-answer session from the attendees.

The Martin Drake Power Plant shut down in September of 2022, nearly a century after serving the Colorado Springs area.

The city says that a contractor has been selected to oversee the breakdown and removal of the power plant equipment, a process that is expected to take approximately two years, with activity on the project to begin this summer.

____

