Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Utilities to host a public information meeting on demolition of Drake Power Plant Tuesday

Martin Drake Power Plant
Kevin Reynolds
The Martin Drake Power Plant will retire Sept. 1. The plant has been using natural gas since August 2021.<br/>
Martin Drake Power Plant
Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 17:35:48-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities will be hosting a public information meeting on Tuesday regarding the demolition of the Martin Drake Power Plant.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18th from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center. Pre-registration is required to ensure enough seating and attendees are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is expected to include a presentation regarding the demolition process and will also allow for a question-and-answer session from the attendees.

The Martin Drake Power Plant shut down in September of 2022, nearly a century after serving the Colorado Springs area.

The city says that a contractor has been selected to oversee the breakdown and removal of the power plant equipment, a process that is expected to take approximately two years, with activity on the project to begin this summer.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2023 Runoff Promo Module 480x360

Election Watch

The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate