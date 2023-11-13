Colorado Springs Utilities temporarily closes part of the Shooks Run Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hikers, beware!

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be temporarily closing a 400 ft section of water main in South Shooks Run Park to replace it.

In order to replace this part of the water main, a section of the Shooks Run Trail will be closed from Monday, Nov. 13 to Friday, Nov. 17.

Please obey trail detours, signage, and crew directions during this time.

By replacing this section of the water main, CSU hopes to improve water services in the area.

The Shook Run Trail is originally four miles long and runs north to south along Shooks Run Creek.

The trail goes from Lilac Street and Rock Island Trail all the way to Fountain Blvd and South Shooks Run Park.

Shook Runs Trail is a part of the Legacy Loop project.

The Legacy Loop is an approximately 10-mile trail, park, and recreation loop around downtown Colorado Springs.

The Loop is defined by the Pikes Peak Greenway on the west and south, the Shooks Run Trail on the east, and the Rock Island Corridor to the north.

Legacy Loop was inspired by the legacy and vision of Colorado Springs founder, General William Jackson Palmer, to create a vibrant city where the essential function of mobility and access are linked to local parks, open spaces, and trails.

The Legacy Loop Project has three main goals:



to leverage existing park and trail assets by improving their safety, functionality, and connectivity of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail

to create a regionally significant trail connection through the acquisition and construction of a long-sought Rock Island trail connection

to create new and lasting recreational opportunities throughout the project area.

Funding for the Legacy Loop comes from the following sources:

the Trails, Open Spaces and Parks (TOPS) tax program,

2D trail funding,

the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority,

grants from Great Outdoor Colorado,

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and

Colorado Parks and Wildlife - State Trails.

