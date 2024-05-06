Colorado Springs Utilities says large population of community is without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) says they are dealing with power outages over the city.

The high winds have been affecting and damaging power lines.

About 3100 people are currently being affected.

CSU says to treat any traffic stops without power as a four-way stop and to drive carefully.

