Colorado Springs Utilities reports rise in scammers posing to be employees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) has reported an increase in scams over the last few weeks with the scammers posing as members of CSU.

CSU reports that the Colorado Springs Police Department informed them scammers have succeeded in defrauding customers of nearly $20,000 over the last couple of days.

Customers should be on high alert when engaging in conversation with people who are claiming to be from CSU.

The scammers claim that your power will be shut off if a bill is not paid immediately.

CSU says however that they will demand payment over the phone, and threaten to cut off the power of a customer. They also state that they will not ask for obscure payment types such as gift cards, MoneyGram, crypto, etc.

CSU has provided the correct way to pay bills here.

Protect yourself

If a customer receives a suspicious request from someone claiming to be a representative of Springs Utilities, they should hang up and call (719) 448-4800 to confirm the legitimacy of any calls or requests.

If you’re a victim

If a customer believes they have been a victim of a similar scam, they should file a police report with the CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Once the call is recorded, a member of law enforcement will call the customer back to take the report.

