Colorado Springs Utilities restores power outage in southeast part of town

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 18, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities responded to an outage affecting approximately 2,000 customers.

According to CSU, the outage was in the southeast part of town and was restored in about 30 minutes.

CSU reminds drivers to use caution when driving through intersections where lights might be out.

Track the status of the outage here.

