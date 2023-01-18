Colorado Springs Utilities restores power outage in southeast part of town

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities responded to an outage affecting approximately 2,000 customers.

According to CSU, the outage was in the southeast part of town and was restored in about 30 minutes.

CSU reminds drivers to use caution when driving through intersections where lights might be out.

Track the status of the outage here.

Crews are responding to an electrical outage affecting about 2,000 customers in the southeast part of town. Est. restoration time is 1-4 hours. Track the status at https://t.co/NDugHxvALm. Please use caution when driving through intersections where stoplights may be out. pic.twitter.com/NScG3JGiIk — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) January 18, 2023

