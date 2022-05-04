Colorado Springs Utilities reminds residents of 'Water Wise Rules'

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s no surprise that water is a limited resource for us here in this dry climate… and it’s important to make sure we are using water wisely in our region, which is dealing with "shrinking water supplies in a booming population," according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

That’s why the city has, "water wise rules" for you to follow when watering your lawn and plants.

Since 2020, Colorado Springs Utilities has issued its six, "water wise rules" which help our community maintain a healthy landscape, all while being smart about how much water we are all using. Five of these rules are all year round.

The rules state you may water your lawn up to three days a week, you don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters, you repair leaking sprinkling systems within 10 days, you use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose, and you clean your driveways, sidewalks and patios.

But the sixth rule is only in effect from May 1st through October 15th. This rule states that you may water before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation. But what about those who are starting their gardens for the season and need more water?

“If you’re planting new plants you want to water them with your sprinkler system, you do need to make sure you get an establishment permit before you start watering and that gives you a little more flexibility to water more than three days a week and to water during the day to get those plants rooted in to be successful in the long term,” said Catherine Moravec, senior water conservation specialist at Colorado Springs Utilities.

This can all sound confusing which is why Colorado Springs Utilities also provides a watering schedule for anyone who needs extra tips on watering their lawns, wall while following the rules.

For a full list of the water wise rules and for more information on the establishment permit, visit the Colorado Springs Utilities website.

