Colorado Springs Utilities recognized as StormReady by National Weather Service

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has become the first utility in the state of Colorado to be recognized as StormReady by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The goal of the program is to equip communities with communication and safety skills to help save lives and protect property before, during and after severe weather events.

NWS met with CSU on several occasions to help them meet all the criteria to become StormReady.

"Our longstanding partnership with the National Weather Service allows us to have better information to provide response and capabilities to severe weather, and that helps us ultimately keep the community safe," said Erin Duran with CSU.

CSU says they have been working for several years to achieve this designation.

