Colorado Springs Utilities received a grant to replace natural gas lines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities(CSU) has received a grant to help afford the cost of replacing natural gas lines in Colorado Springs.

The grant received will be for 5.2 million dollars.

CSU says that the funds will help them to improve nearly four miles of pipes primarily located in older neighborhoods in central Colorado Springs.

The renovation will help to improve safety, reduce leaks, and save customers money on their heating bills.

CSU says that they spend nine million dollars annually maintaining and upgrading natural gas pipelines that bring heat to homes and businesses.

