Colorado Springs Utilities proposes rate increases due to upcoming colder months

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is proposing electric and natural gas rate increases due to increased demands during colder months.

The proposed rate increase is about 3.5% or about $8.71 per month for the average customer. To help with the cost increase, CSU is offering some tips for the colder months, which include the following:



weather stripping your doors and windows

change your furnace filter every 30 days

keep your thermostat around 68° during the winter

The cost adjustments were proposed at the city council work session and will be voted on by the council Tuesday.

"There is a general seasonal increase in natural gas prices as we move into the winter and that's what we're really responding to with these proposed changes is that seasonal rise in natural gas prices driven by increased demand and if approved by City Council, those changes would go into effect October 1," said Scott Shirola with CSU.

The rates are adjusted quarterly and are not necessarily permanent. These increases are separate from the proposed base rate increases for infrastructure and regulation compliance.

Colorado Springs Utilities presents proposed utility rate increases

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.