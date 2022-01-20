Colorado Springs Utilities' proposal aims to lower electricity prices

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a price decrease for natural gas and electricity rates. If it is approved by City Council, they say customers could see a decrease of at least $15 on an average four-service bill.
In 2021, natural gas prices hit the highest levels seen nationally since 2014. Back in November, City Council approved a rate increase to accommodate the rising costs.
However, CSU said that because the winter has been milder than expected, fuel costs have begun to decrease. As a result, CSU proposed a rate decrease to the electric and natural gas cost adjustments (ECA and GCA).
CSU released a chart that outlines the proposed changes to a sample residential, commercial and industrial bill.
Several programs are in place to help customers.
- Customer assistance: LEAP, Project COPE and Energy Outreach Colorado.
- Flexible Payment Plans (one-time extensions and installment plans).
- Efficiency tips and rebates.
If approved by City Council at their meeting on Jan. 25, new rates will be effective Feb. 1.
