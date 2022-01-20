Watch
Colorado Springs Utilities' proposal aims to lower electricity prices

Mayo Davison
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 23:13:55-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Utilities proposed a price decrease for natural gas and electricity rates. If it is approved by City Council, they say customers could see a decrease of at least $15 on an average four-service bill.

In 2021, natural gas prices hit the highest levels seen nationally since 2014. Back in November, City Council approved a rate increase to accommodate the rising costs.

However, CSU said that because the winter has been milder than expected, fuel costs have begun to decrease. As a result, CSU proposed a rate decrease to the electric and natural gas cost adjustments (ECA and GCA).

CSU released a chart that outlines the proposed changes to a sample residential, commercial and industrial bill.

Several programs are in place to help customers.

If approved by City Council at their meeting on Jan. 25, new rates will be effective Feb. 1.
