Power outage resolved near Cimarron Hills area

Colorado Springs Utilities
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 16:59:47-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A power outage on near the Cimarron Hills area has now been restored.

As of 2:15 p.m., 7,705 Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers on the east side of Colorado Springs were without power. Just before 3 p.m. CSU's outage map showed that power had been restored.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
