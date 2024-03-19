Power outage resolved near Cimarron Hills area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A power outage on near the Cimarron Hills area has now been restored.

As of 2:15 p.m., 7,705 Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers on the east side of Colorado Springs were without power. Just before 3 p.m. CSU's outage map showed that power had been restored.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

