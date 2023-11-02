Watch Now
Colorado Springs Utilities outage impacting much of Briargate area

Posted at 2023-11-02T03:44:17-0600
and last updated 2023-11-02 05:45:16-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you sleep with a fan, like me, then you know the power is out in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities map the outage is affecting two large service areas from Powers Blvd in the east to I-25 in the west.

Power may not be restored until 7:30 a.m.

Please be patient and remember to treat all traffic lights as if they were four-way stops.

We'll keep this story updated as new information becomes available.

