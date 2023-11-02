Colorado Springs Utilities outage impacting much of Briargate area

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you sleep with a fan, like me, then you know the power is out in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities map the outage is affecting two large service areas from Powers Blvd in the east to I-25 in the west.

Power may not be restored until 7:30 a.m.

Please be patient and remember to treat all traffic lights as if they were four-way stops.

We'll keep this story updated as new information becomes available.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting about 3,000 customers in north Colorado Springs in the Briargate area. Estimated restoration is 1-4 hours. Treat all traffic lights as four-way stops. Check our outage map for updates at https://t.co/DTg0Tyxu9K. pic.twitter.com/KJ1tgFETVs — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) November 2, 2023

____

