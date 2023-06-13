Watch Now
Colorado Springs Utilities offers rebates on rain sensor sprinkler systems

Posted at 6:14 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:14:54-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Homeowners have been using less water this spring because of the recent and record rainfall.

Colorado Springs Utilities tells us water usage was down by about 20% in May and says they are on track to see similar numbers in June.

CSU also wants to let the community know that they offer rebates for sensors that you can install on your sprinkler system. These specific sensors monitor for rainfall and will stop your sprinklers from turning on when the weather is wet.

Colorado Springs Utilities says one of these systems can save you an estimated $25 a year. The public utility company is offering rebates of up $50 for certain devices.

You can view the online application process here.

To learn more about the rebate qualifications and program rules, click here.

Click hereto see a full list of products that Colorado Springs Utilities will offer rebates on.
