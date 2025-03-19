Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing a gas rate increase that could go into effect in April

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is proposing a gas rate increase that, if approved, would impact customers' bills starting next month.

CSU says the rate increase is necessary because natural gas consumption this winter was higher than anticipated due to extremely cold temperatures.

The average customer would see their utility bill increase by around $7 per month under the proposal.

CSU says it needs to buy more natural gas to restock the supply.

"Now, as we move into the spring and summer, those utilities will need to be injecting natural gas back into storage, creating more demand as we really move into the summer," said Scott Shirola Pricing and Rates Manager.

This increase will not have an impact on electric rates.

___





____

