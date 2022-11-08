Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin leaving at end of year

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities has announced the departure of CEO Aram Benyamin at the end of the year as he's taking another job outside of town ending his four-year status as the head of the municipality-owned company.

In those four years, Mr. Benyamin has been an integral leader behind CSU in its efforts to expand city renewable energy capacities, and improve the city's resilience to drought through conservation efforts, and the development of a citywide fiber network.

Under Benyamin, CSU developed readiness for battery storage and retired all generators at the Martin Drake Power Plant ahead of schedule.

"Serving this beautiful city alongside nearly 2,000 dedicated employees has been a true honor," said Benyamin. "As I take the next step in my professional journey, I will take with me the innovative spirit, community commitment, and collaborative environment I have witnessed here at Colorado Springs Utilities."

“As Mayor, I have enjoyed a strong working partnership with Aram over the last four years, and I credit him with taking some vital steps in modernizing Colorado Springs Utilities,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Aram’s forward-looking approach has helped put Colorado Springs in a favorable position to navigate growth, changes in the regulatory and environmental environments, and advancing technology. I am sad to see him leave Colorado Springs but understand the attraction of the new opportunity that presents itself. I wish him the best in his next endeavor and am confident in the team he has in place to lead in his stead.”

Chief Operations Officer Travas Deal will assume responsibilities as interim CEO until the transition is complete.

