Colorado Springs Utilities bill rates lowered starting Dec. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Amidst every consumer's fight against high prices from inflation, there's one thing Colorado Springs Utilities customers can look forward to cheaper bills.

Each average customer is going to see around a $30 deduction in their bill, according to the company. That's due to warmer-than-expected temperatures this Fall.

If you're looking to lower your utility bill, there are some things you can do.

Lighting accounts for 15% of utility bills, so make sure to turn those off when you're not using them.

Check windows and doors to make sure that the seal is still intact and not letting cool air in and hot air out. If those seals are broken, then you can use a towel to cover them up.

Newer smart thermostats can set the temperature based on if people are home or the tie of the day. Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees can make a big difference.

