Colorado Springs Utilities announces finalists for CEO position

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The finalists for Colorado Springs Utilities Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were announced by the CSU Board of Directors Tuesday.

The finalists are two current employees, Lisa Barbato, and Travas Deal.

Barbato serves as the current P.E., Chief System Planning and Projects Officer. Deal, is the acting CEO and Chief Operations Officer.

“After a national search, we are pleased to advance two current leaders as finalists for the CEO position,” said Wayne Williams, Utilities Board Chair. “Colorado Springs Utilities is a vital community asset, and all residents have a vested interest in its continued success. That’s why we are soliciting community input that will be reviewed along with other criteria to make this important decision.”

Colorado Springs Utilities is asking the public to provide input which will be shared with the Utilities Board prior to the selection of the new CEO. That feedback must be submitted by February 14th. CSU will select the next CEO on February 22nd.

