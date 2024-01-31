Colorado Springs' two oldest cemeteries working to improve sustainability through irrigation upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two of the oldest cemeteries in Colorado Springs are scheduled to receive irrigation updates to save the city money.

The city says it will save about $100,000 a year at both cemeteries by installing the new irrigation. Work is already underway at Fairview Cemetery on 26th Street near Highway 24 on the west side. That project is scheduled to wrap up next winter.

Once the Fairview installation is complete, work will begin at Evergreen Cemetery off of Fountain and Hancock, in Southeast Colorado Springs.

"We are excited to see these projects come to fruition,” said Jarod Clayton, Project Manager for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services. “Evergreen Cemetery was established shortly after the town was founded in 1871 and both cemeteries are the final resting place for many fascinating figures who were instrumental in establishing the history of our city, including our founder William Jackson Palmer. It’s important that we preserve these historic cemeteries for future generations to visit and connect with their loved ones.”

Founded in 1859 the Fairview Cemetery is on a 32-acre plot for what was then at the time Colorado City, the Evergreen Cemetery sits on 220 acres and was gifted by city founder, General William Palmer Jackson to the City of Colorado Springs in 1875.

According to the city, crews would use hoses and portable sprinkler systems having to manually move each system. The new systems at each of the cemeteries will feature leak detection, a smart controller, and a rain sensor allowing for the conservation of water on wet days.

To learn more about both Evergreen and Fairview Cemeteries click here.

