Colorado Springs TopGolf opens on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs TopGolf’s grand opening will take place Friday on the north side of the city, and those working at the new venue say you do not want to miss the opportunity to come out this weekend and see what the hype is all about.

This is the third TopGolf facility to be added to Colorado and the first one to open here in the Springs.

What sets this facility apart is its innovative TopTracer technology. The ball dispensers are completely new, and they have a T.V. monitor inside that offers players an interactive experience, including fan-favorite games such as Angry Birds.

So, while you may not be good at golf, this place is sure to entertain the whole family. The two- level venue also has a lot of indoor space and great views of the mountains.

“We’re excited to be part of that. As the city continues to grow and grow, entertainment, things like top golf, are going to keep coming. So, we’re glad to be here, we’re glad to be on the north side, right by the air force academy, and we’re going to be a great place for people to come out for years to come,” said Ben Wolski, Director of Operations, TopGolf Colorado Springs.

“They should come this weekend and check it out. You want to be the first right. Everyone wants to see the new shiny toy that’s out there. So, that’s a great example of why we want to come out. We have some very new things for top golf. If you’ve been to top golf in Denver before, we have some new technology that we’re using here in Colorado Springs.”

The opening of TopGolf has already added over 400 jobs and the venue is expected to add another 200 jobs to the area, which means they are currently hiring to fill this big space.

The new venue offers 74 climate controlled hitting bays, so it will be sure to offer fun all year round.