Colorado Springs to receive funding to maintain mountain bike trails

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanks to the wealth of local trail systems, Colorado Springs has become a popular destination for mountain bikers to visit.

Today, the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) announced they would be donating $10,000 to help develop, repair, and extend the city's mountain biking trails. The money comes from PPORA's stewardship fund, which they've used to help fund outdoor recreation projects since 2020.

Out of the money being given, $7,000 is going to the city to help maintain the popular Ladders Trail. The remaining funds will be used towards projects with the US Forest Service, this money mainly comes from the annual APEX Race.

The Pikes Peak APEX is a three-day mountain biking competition held on the slopes of Pikes Peak. Bikers can choose to race for one, two, or all three days.

The course includes specially crafted routes through dirt roads, Jeep trails, and the alpine singletrack.

According to Bicycle Colorado, the terrain will be challenging, but not overly technical. Which makes it perfect for professional riders and amateur cyclists alike.

This year's race will take place on Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10.

