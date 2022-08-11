Colorado Springs to give grant money to businesses struggling after COVID

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs announced they are once again partnering with Exponential Growth to offer the third wave of "Thrive and Survive" grants for local businesses.

They hope to help local places that have been struggling after the effects of the pandemic.

"It's less of a handout and more of a helping hand," says the director of Exponential Impactz, Vance Brown.

Brown says the first two waves came right as the pandemic was starting, and during the Spring of 2021.

The funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. Approximately $1.2 million will be available to local businesses, which can receive up to $50,000 each.

Now, businesses that previously couldn't qualify for the program can apply.

"We talked about, showing a demonstrated need. The more that someone can document exactly how they were impacted by the pandemic, the better. And then show how you can survive and hopefully thrive," said Brown.

Along with the money, recipients will receive mentoring from Exponential Impact and people like Heather McBroom.

Brown says, "We believe that the special sauce is not just in the program, but the mentoring."

McBroom was a recipient of the second wave of funding for Thrive and Survive.

"I think that there are still many businesses that have not gotten over the financial harm of their businesses. The goal is not just to get them to that equal playing ground, but to help them thrive," says McBroom.

She encourages anyone who's thinking to apply to go ahead and submit.

"The only answer you're going to get if you don't do it is 'no'. So you might as well apply and see if you can get assistance because there is money out there and it absolutely will help your business," said McBroom.

If you'd like to learn more about the program and apply online, you can click here.

