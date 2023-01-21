Colorado Springs to bring decades-long discussion of east-west mobility to townhall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Public discussion is on the table once again in the decades-long debate over how to improve east-west mobility in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Public Works along with Councilmember Nancy Henjum are hosting a town hall Saturday morning to gather opinions about the possible extension of two major roads. In a press release, the city said it is considering widening Fillmore Street and extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25.

Travis Easton, the director of Colorado Springs Public Works, said the department has proposed a feasibility study looking into the benefits of the expansion for the city. He said the study alone could take up to two years.

"The citizens have repeatedly said the same thing. They're concerned about east-west mobility, they're tired of the congestion. It's not reliable, there's a number of accidents," he said.

Some residents of the Old North End neighborhood have expressed concerns about the expansion of both roads. David Lohmann has lived in the neighborhood for 43 years. He said he has to take Fillmore Street to get almost anywhere.

"We have a lot of concerns about that particular solution because it's going to increase the amount of noise, probably pollution," he said. "We understand the need. We don't understand how they're going to deal with some of the complications that will occur from this solution."

Santiago Rodriguez, a Colorado Springs resident, said he takes Fillmore street to get to work and faces traffic almost every day.

"At five o'clock when everyone's getting off of work, it's usually packed. I usually wait 20 minutes just to get past Fillmore," he said.

He said he would like to see an expansion to mitigate increasing traffic in the city but does not want to wait two or more years.

Easton said he wants to stop kicking the can down the road and find a solution for residents.

"I would like to come to an actual answer this time, and not put it back another couple of decades for other people to deal with. I would like to come up with an answer with this study," he said.

The townhall is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Stratton Elementary School gymnasium. The city said there is currently no funding or timeline in place for the east-west mobility improvements.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.